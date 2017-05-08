Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Three plead guilty in 2016 Pittsburgh killing over Xanax
Megan Guza | Monday, May 8, 2017, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Three people pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in the kidnapping and killing of a man in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood last year.

Saevon Scott-Ponder was found dead in a wooded area near Frampton Avenue March 24, 2016. He'd been shot 14 times.

Mitchell Brian Coles, 23, Erica Harris, 25, and Johnnie Raines, 21, all pleaded guilty to one count each of third-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in front of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The three went to a Mt. Washington home looking for Scott-Ponder because he owed them 100 Xanax pills. When he tried to run, one of the men chased him down and forced him into a car. His body was found later that night after police responded to a report of shots fired.

Mariani sentenced Coles to 20 to 50 years in prisons and Raines to 20 to 45 years in prison. Harris will be sentenced Aug. 2.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

