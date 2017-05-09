Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Witnesses expected at Abby Lee Miller's bankruptcy fraud sentencing
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Abby Lee Miller enters the federal courthouse Monday June 27, 2016, Downtown to plead guilty to federal bankruptcy fraud and international money transaction charges.

Updated 4 minutes ago

A sentencing hearing that has dragged on for months through postponements for Pittsburgh's own reality TV star Abby Lee Miller could finally come to an end Tuesday in federal court.

Miller, 51, former star of the “Dance Moms” series is expected through her attorneys to present several character witnesses before U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti rules on whether to impose prison time or probation. A Pittsburgh native, Miller, in June 2016 pleaded guilty to concealing assets during her 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing and failing to report bringing more than $10,000 into the country from Australia in 2014.

She remains free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Her sentencing hearing began in January but lasted longer than a day, prompting Conti to set aside more time for additional testimony and her decision.

Then Conti granted Miller approval to travel overseas to England from Feb. 16-21. Miller claimed she needed to make the trip to film a movie.

Testimony resumed Monday.

Before she faced criminal charges, Miller filed for bankruptcy in 2010 due to poor financial management of her business, which included a Penn Hills dance studio.

While she was still in bankruptcy, she became a reality TV star and started pulling in money from the shows and dance class events that her fame made possible. She didn't reveal that new income to the court.

Her bankruptcy involved about $356,000 in debts. Miller hid about $775,000 of income from her “Dance Moms” show as well as ticket and merchandise sales from her Master Class dance classes and other ventures, according to the federal indictment.

On Monday, two former cast members of the Lifetime reality TV show “Dance Moms” attended the sentencing hearing Monday, but not in support of Miller.

“I'm here supporting the government,” Christi Lukasiak told the Trib at U.S. District Court, Downtown. “Because I'm a tax-paying citizen in Pittsburgh.”

Original cast members Lukasiak and her daughter, Chloe, along with Kelly Hyland and her daughters, Brooke and Paige, quit the show in 2014 after conflicts with Miller.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.