Witnesses expected at Abby Lee Miller's bankruptcy fraud sentencing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A sentencing hearing that has dragged on for months through postponements for Pittsburgh's own reality TV star Abby Lee Miller could finally come to an end Tuesday in federal court.

Miller, 51, former star of the “Dance Moms” series is expected through her attorneys to present several character witnesses before U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti rules on whether to impose prison time or probation. A Pittsburgh native, Miller, in June 2016 pleaded guilty to concealing assets during her 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing and failing to report bringing more than $10,000 into the country from Australia in 2014.

She remains free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Her sentencing hearing began in January but lasted longer than a day, prompting Conti to set aside more time for additional testimony and her decision.

Then Conti granted Miller approval to travel overseas to England from Feb. 16-21. Miller claimed she needed to make the trip to film a movie.

Testimony resumed Monday.

Before she faced criminal charges, Miller filed for bankruptcy in 2010 due to poor financial management of her business, which included a Penn Hills dance studio.

While she was still in bankruptcy, she became a reality TV star and started pulling in money from the shows and dance class events that her fame made possible. She didn't reveal that new income to the court.

Her bankruptcy involved about $356,000 in debts. Miller hid about $775,000 of income from her “Dance Moms” show as well as ticket and merchandise sales from her Master Class dance classes and other ventures, according to the federal indictment.

On Monday, two former cast members of the Lifetime reality TV show “Dance Moms” attended the sentencing hearing Monday, but not in support of Miller.

“I'm here supporting the government,” Christi Lukasiak told the Trib at U.S. District Court, Downtown. “Because I'm a tax-paying citizen in Pittsburgh.”

Original cast members Lukasiak and her daughter, Chloe, along with Kelly Hyland and her daughters, Brooke and Paige, quit the show in 2014 after conflicts with Miller.