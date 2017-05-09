Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Carlow University freshman's death ruled a suicide

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
Carlow University Athletic Department
Carlow University freshman student Dalton Bacco, 19, of West View, died Wednesday after falling from a fifth-floor balcony on the Oakland college campus.

Updated 43 minutes ago

A Carlow University freshman who died when he fell from a fifth-floor balcony on campus committed suicide, according to a ruling the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office released Tuesday.

Dalton Bacco, 19, of West View fell from the University Commons building on Fifth Avenue.

Bacco was on the Carlow's men's golf team and was a graduate of North Hills High School. He was studying respiratory care at Carlow.

An obituary for Bacco said his family plans to establish a scholarship in Dalton's name that will be awarded to a foster or adopted child.

