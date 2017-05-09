Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Despite issues, Spirit Airlines still plans to launch Pittsburgh flights this month
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Spirit Airlines flight 183 to Ft. Meyers, Fl. touches down at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, Pa. on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2017. The flight experienced a 29 minute delay.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Spirit Airlines still plans to launch flights from Pittsburgh International Airport this month, despite growing issues with a pilot union, an airline spokesman said Tuesday.

The ultra low-cost carrier plans to start flights May 25 to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Dallas/Fort Worth, followed by five other destinations throughout the summer.

Passengers have started to book seats on the Spirit flights, said Alyson Walls, an airport spokeswoman.

Spirit does not release booking numbers for individual markets, a spokesman said.

Spirit has filed a lawsuit against the Air Line Pilots Association, blaming absent pilots for the roughly 300 national and international flights the company canceled over the last week.

The union, which includes 55,000 pilots at 32 U.S. and Canadian airlines, says the cancellations are the airline's fault.

“Allegiant was able to work their issues out with their union so we're hoping Spirit can do that, as well,” Walls said.

Nine canceled flights from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. airport, where Spirit is based, caused a near-riot there late Monday when about 500 people were crammed into Spirit's terminal.

Several Spirit flights from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe have been canceled since Friday, including a Monday flight to Orlando.

Spirit was recently ranked lowest for customer service for the third year in a row in a American Customer Satisfaction Index report.

The “bare fare” airline plans to launch flights from Pittsburgh International to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando in June and Los Angeles and Houston in July, which it announced in February.

All flights will be offered once daily, except Fort Lauderdale, which will be offered three days a week. Service to Myrtle Beach will be seasonal.

Since all destinations are currently served by the airport, the airport will not give financial incentives to Spirit, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis has said.

Pittsburgh will become the ninth airport to offer flights from low-fare airlines Frontier, Allegiant and Spirit, Cassotis said.

The Associated Press and Tribune-Review reporter Jeff Himler contributed to this report.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

Related Content
Arnold Palmer, Spirit rank low in on-time departures
Editor's note: Spirit Airlines responded to a request for comment on Thursday, Feb. 2, after the deadline for publication. The online story has been amended ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.