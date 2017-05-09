Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik shares his faith one Uber ride at a time

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Bishop David A. Zubik walks down the aisle at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland as he concludes a semester opening mass for college students on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. Addressing a group of college students after the mass, Bishop Zubik referenced the timely anniversary of Pope Francis' Sept. 21, 1953 memory when the then 16-year-old said he first 'met God in a way that changed his life' during confession, said Zubik.

Updated 1 hour ago

Many people think of Uber as a way to get home after too many drinks at the bar.

But the car share service also helps Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik carry out the Lord's work.

“Without intending to, I have become a user and a fan of the ride-sharing service Uber. It gets me where I need to go, when I need to be there. And it's also taught me something about faith,” Zubik says in a column in the Pittsburgh Catholic .

Zubik, 67, said shortly before Christmas he lost feeling in his right foot.

He also suffers from debilitating back problems and doctors have recommended surgery to correct his back problems, he said.

As precaution, Zubik said he decided to stop driving even though he enjoys the freedom of driving.

Zubik said he is making good use of the time he has been spending in Uber cars.

“It allows me to spend time with kind and caring strangers, and we often speak about God and their faith,” Zubik wrote. “They're usually the ones who bring it up — usually because they're surprised to be giving the bishop a ride. Some are very excited and tell me about their church or how God has changed their life. Some rather sheepishly tell me they haven't been to church in years, and we talk about the reasons why.”

Zubik's full post and other columns written by Zubik are available here .

