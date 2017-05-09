Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International Airport replaces 1 executive with 2
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Travelers wait at a terminal in Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Pittsburgh International Airport has filled two high-level positions.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates the airport, hired Dale Cottrill, who had been working for the airport since January as interim controller, as the new chief financial officer, said spokeswoman Alyson Walls.

Eric Sprys, a new hire, will be the chief commercial officer — a newly established position.

The new hires follow the resignation last year of Jim Gill, former chief operating officer and CFO, who left Pittsburgh to run Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Gill's annual salary was $249,600 and he made $286,268 in gross wages for 2016.

When he left, the airport decided to split the job into two positions.

Cottrill's annual salary will be $160,000, while Sprys' will be $190,000, Walls said.

Together they will make $100,000 more than Gill's salary.

The chief commercial officer position will be in charge of finding creative ways to bring in revenue, including development of the airport's nearly 4,000 developable acres, Walls said.

Sprys was previously CFO of A. Stucki Company in Moon Township – a company that designs and manufactures railroad products, according to his LinkedIn page.

Both men started their new jobs Monday, Walls said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

