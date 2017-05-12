Plum woman accused of killing dad not competent to stand trial, attorney says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A forensic psychiatrist has deemed Christina Nicassio mentally incompetent to stand trial for allegedly stabbing her father to death with a kitchen knife at his home in Plum, Nicassio's attorney said Friday.

Nicassio — a youth soccer coach and former Pitt Panthers women's soccer player — likely will go to a state hospital for psychiatric treatment before court proceedings can advance, said Patrick Thomassey, the Monroeville attorney representing her. He expects the decision to be made at a hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

“There are some serious mental health issues here,” Thomassey said.

Though deeply stunned and saddened, Nicassio's family members are “very supportive of her,” Thomassey added.

“They have a father who passed away and they have a sister charged with killing him,” Thomassey said. “Right now, they're just trying to figure out what they're going to do as a family.”

Nicassio, 27, has been in isolated custody at the Allegheny County Jail since early Saturday, when police arrested her on homicide and weapons charges. She is accused of killing her father, Anthony Nicassio, 69, a UPMC internist and primary care physician. He died of stab wounds to his chest.

“I don't know why, I thought he had to die,” Christina Nicassio reportedly told police shortly after they arrived shortly after 3 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Then she referenced getting “played by Hollywood” and the movie “The Mummy Returns.”

“In a movie, someone who can't love someone else, they stab their father,” police quoted her as saying.

In the hours leading up to the stabbing, her parents had been trying to convince her to check into a hospital for treatment, but she did not want to go, a criminal complaint said. Her mother, Sandra Nicassio, told police her daughter had been struggling to cope with her fiancé calling off their engagement the week before.

The situation reportedly escalated when Christina Nicassio “began to speak irrationally and did not make sense,” prompting her parents to try to restrain her and get her in a car to take her to Forbes Hospital, the complaint continued.

She later told police she “felt the world was ending.”

Soon after arriving at the jail, Christina Nicassio injured herself by ramming her head into a cell wall, resulting in a head injury that required four stitches, Thomassey said. The jail's mental health team put her under close observation and kept her isolated from other inmates.

Psychiatrist Christine Martone completed a formal mental health evaluation, said Thomassey, who has not yet reviewed Martone's final report. Thomassey said that Martone notified him of her conclusion — that Nicassio is not fit to stand trial in her current mental state.

Thomassey would not comment on the nature of Christina Nicassio's mental health issues or say whether she has sought prior treatment.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said patient privacy laws prevent officials from disclosing such information. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

The stabbing death stunned greater Pittsburgh's soccer community . Christina Nicassio was coaching the Allegheny Force Football Club as recently as last week.

A hearing on Christina Nicassio's case is set for 11 a.m. Monday before Allegheny Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.