Ex-gymnastics teacher gets prison time for Pittsburgh-area sexual assaults

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former gymnastics teacher will spend at least 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls, including a teenager he used to coach, an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge decided Tuesday.

Keith Callen, 46, of Clinton, was convicted by a jury in March of charges including aggravated indecent assault on someone under 16 and on someone under 13; sexual assault by a sports official; unlawful contact with a minor; corruption of minors; and endangering the welfare of children.

Judge Donna Jo McDaniel sentenced Callen to 13 to 26 years in prison.

Investigators charged Callen in April 2016 after one of his former students reported being sexually abused from age 13 or 14 to 17. Callen told her that he'd “ask her out” if he were her age, and gave her a silver ring engraved with “Forever love” for Christmas.

Two more girls came forward to say they'd been abused by Callen in the early 2000s, when they were 6 or 7 years old.