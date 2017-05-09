Esteemed Pittsburgh professor, economist Meltzer dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allan Meltzer came to Pittsburgh in 1957 to teach economics at the Carnegie Institute of Technology.

The renowned professor and economist died Monday in Pittsburgh following a storied 60-year career at what is today Carnegie Mellon University. He was 89.

Meltzer advised presidents, served on the board of governors of the Federal Reserve and consulted with congressional committees, foreign governments, various central banks and published more than 10 books and 400 papers.

He made his mark at CMU among students who lined up at the Tepper School of Business for his course “Capitalism,” one of the longest running courses taught by a single professor in the United States. He continued to teach through the recent spring semester and was working on a new book, “Regulation and the Rule of Law,” with colleagues from Stanford University at the time of his death.

Colleague and CMU economics professor Marvin Goodkin said Meltzer was totally dedicated to teaching economics and understanding the world using economic analysis.

“Allan Meltzer was one of the greatest economists of the 20th century. His path-breaking scientific work and effective advocacy revolutionized the theory and practice of central banking and helped bring an end to the Great Inflation in the United States and around the world in the 1980s,” Goodkin said.

From 1986 to 2002, Meltzer was an honorary adviser to the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies of the Bank of Japan. In 1999-2000, he served as chairman of the International Financial Institution Advisory Commission, known as the Meltzer Commission, which proposed major reforms of the International Monetary Fund and the development banks.

As recently as 2008, Meltzer was called upon again to assist during a national economic crisis. He testified repeatedly at the Dodd-Frank hearings and worked with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and his team in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

“In his willingness to draw from different disciplines, his focus on practical questions of great importance, and his impact on society, Prof. Meltzer embodied the spirit of CMU,” university President Subra Suresh said in a news release announcing Meltzer's death.

Born in Boston, Meltzer earned a bachelor's degree in economics in 1948 from Duke University, where he had been active in the early civil rights movement. He earned a master's degree and doctorate in economics from UCLA and won a fellowship from the Social Science Research Council and a Fulbright Scholarship that allowed him to travel to France in 1955-1956.

After a spending a year as a lecturer in the department of economics at The Wharton School, Meltzer joined Carnegie Mellon in 1957.

“Professor Meltzer stands as one of Carnegie Mellon University's most remarkable professors and most prominent scholars,” Robert Dammon, dean of the Tepper School, said in a statement. “He has educated generations of business students at the Tepper School of Business and his impact and contributions to the field of economics, the Tepper School and Carnegie Mellon University are significant and will be long-lasting. Along with the global community, Carnegie Mellon was fortunate to have Allan's brilliant mind and talents. He will be deeply missed.”

Meltzer is survived by his wife, Marilyn Meltzer; sons Bruce Meltzer and his wife, Nancy Cooper, and Eric Meltzer, and his wife, Ann King; daughter Beth MacIsaac; and eight grandchildren.

A CMU spokeswoman said plans are under way for a public memorial service later this year.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.