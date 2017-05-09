Woodland Hills faculty member charged with assaulting student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Police arrested a faculty member at the Rankin Promise School in the Woodland Hills School District and charged him with assaulting a 13-year-old student.

Joseph Golden, III, 50, of Verona, twice lifted the student by the neck and carried him along the school's hallway during an April 12 incident, police said Tuesday.

No attorney was listed for Golden in online court records. He is listed as an administrator on the school website.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson said information released by county police contained several factual errors.

Several calls to county police Superintendent Coleman McDonough on Tuesday afternoon have not yet been returned.

Police said a ChildLine referral on May 4 brought the incident to the attention of authorities. Police then reviewed video footage, conducted interviews and consulted with the District Attorney's Office, according to a news release.

Johnson said the district immediately reported the incident to Rankin police on April 12.

“We made the call to ChildLine probably within an hour of the incident,” Johnson said, adding that the district contacted ChildLine twice on April 12 in order to make sure they received the report.

Golden was suspended on the same day of the incident, and the district is moving to fire him, Johnson said.

“We're very saddened, and sickened by this,” he said. “This is not what we needed. This is not how we want to deal with students in our school district.”

Golden is listed as an administrator on the school website and works as behavior specialist for the school district, Johnson said. His job was to work with students in an alternative education program, which by definition includes students who have exhibited behavior problems in the past, Johnson said.

“When there's an escalation of tensions, he's supposed to de-escalate that,” Johnson said. “That's what a behavior specialist does.”

Golden is charged with single counts of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children. He turned himself in Tuesday morning and was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 18.

Woodland Hills School District serves students in eastern Allegheny County communities of Braddock, Braddock Hills, Chalfant, Churchill, East Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Forest Hills, North Braddock, Rankin, Swissvale, Turtle Creek and Wilkins Township.

The district made national headlines last week when a Pittsburgh attorney released videos from Woodland Hills High School surveillance cameras that showed the arrests of two black students by a white Churchill police officer assigned to the school.

In a video from April 3, Churchill officer Steve Shaulis, a school resource officer, can be seen dragging Que'chawn Wade, 14, into the school's main office lobby before fighting with him off camera and knocking out one of the teen's teeth, attorney Todd Hollis said. Wade faces a resisting arrest charge in juvenile court.

Video from a March 2015 incident shows Shaulis putting Ahmad Williams Jr., then 15, in a headlock, slamming him to the ground and shocking him twice with a Taser. Principal Kevin Murray is shown in the footage helping hold the teen down during the arrest for disorderly conduct. A judge acquitted Williams of resisting arrest after the tape was played at trial.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.