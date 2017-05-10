Pirates fall to Dodgers in extra innings

LOS ANGELES — Ivan Nova gave the Pirates just what they needed Tuesday night, a strong pitching performance, but the bullpen was unable to secure the win as the Pirates lost 4-3 in 10 innings.

“He's set the bar so high,” said Manager Clint Hurdle of his starter.

Rebounding from last week's shaky performance, Nova gave up only only two runs over six and 1⁄ 3 innings. Unfortunately, for Nova, he was more than matched by Dodgers starter Julio Urias, who pitched six innings of no-hit baseball.

“He threw both sides of the plate. For a 20-year-old kid, that's impressive. He has some good stuff,” Hurdle said, admiring the young Dodger pitcher.

For the first three innings, both Nova and Urias were in complete command, as each shut down the other side, the only difference being that the Dodgers had a hit, while the Pirates had only been able to reach base via a walk and an error.

“To be honest in the first inning I thought it was going to be a tough night for me,” Nova said, “but I had a good plan and we worked it.”

“He might have been a tick off of the command,” Hurdle said of Nova, but he also pointed out that, “at the end of the day we're talking about how much offense they've put up in the last five games and he gives up two runs. I thought he pitched very effectively.”

In the fourth, Urias continued his dominant performance but Nova was unable to match it, as he walked Cory Bellinger to open the inning and surrendered a long one-out home run to Yasmani Grandal, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

For the next two innings the pair went back to match zeros, but in the top of the seven the Pirates finally managed to end the no-hit bid as Andrew McCutchen lined a ground rule double into the left field corner.

“I was looking for something to drive,” McCutchen said. “I had two good at-bats against him, so just staying within myself and take what he gives me.”

In the process of trying to make a play on McCutchen's hit, Dodger left fielder Andrew Toles hurt his knee and was replaced, which turned out to be a key development. After Urias retired Andrew Polanco on a hard line drive, he was replaced by Sergio Romo and Francisco Cervelli immediately dropped a line drive in front of the new left fielder, Kiki Hernandez, who slipped trying to make a play, allowing McCutchen to score and Cervelli to advance to second. From there Cervelli was able to score on Chris Bostick's first major league hit, tying the game at 2-2.

“This club has always had grit. We fought back, the door opened,” said Hurdle.

Nova gave up a double to Chase Utley to lead off the seventh and Hernandez bunted Utley to third. Nova was then removed in favor of Felipe Rivero, who hit Corey Seager with a pitch and it looked like the Pirates were going to give up the go-ahead run. Rivero, however, got Justin Turner to bounce back to him, and Utley was out at the plate.

“He's our guy,” Hurdle said. “He's a swing and a miss guy.”

With the score still tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth, Jaso deposited the ball into the right field bullpen and the Pirates had their first lead of the night, 3-2.

“It was good to feel that swing,” admitted Jaso. “It was to drive it and a good result did happen where it went over the fence.”

The Dodgers had a chance in the bottom of the eight when Chris Taylor doubled and reached third when Cervelli was unable to hold onto the Juan Nicasio's strike out of Yasiel Puig, but closer Tony Watson came in to strike out Franklin Gutierrez to end the threat.

Unfortunately, Watson was not able to close out the game in the ninth, giving up three straight hits and the tying run, sending the game into extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th with Grandal on first and two outs, pinch hitter Austin Barnes lined Daniel Hudson's pitch to the wall in right, scoring the winning run. Hurdle thought that Hudson fought back and while disappointed in the outcome, he wasn't disappointed in Hudson.

“He's making better pitches, the ball finds a gap, runs to the wall, we can't get it in. We believe in him and to be a better ball team we need him to work those leveraged innings.”

Basically it was just one of those things, of which the Pirates are starting to see a lot of.

