In rare meeting, Allegheny County executives to discuss 'voluntary municipal disincorporation'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All three men who have served as Allegheny County executive will gather for a rare joint news conference Thursday morning to present the findings of a report about voluntary municipal disincorporation, according to a news release Wednesday from county Executive Rich Fitzgerald's office.

Former Executive Jim Roddey, a Republican, and Dan Onorato, a Democrat, will join Fitzgerald, a Democrat, to discuss the disincorporation report with former University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg, who is now chair of Pitt's Institute of Politics.

The four will talk about the report's “recommendations and future steps,” according to the announcement.

Voluntary municipal disincorporation is when residents of a municipality — often a borough or township that's in financial distress — vote to dissolve their local government and instead rely on county government to provide various government services.

Allegheny County official have studied the concept previously, including in a 1994 special report “Reclaiming Hope: Voluntary Disincorporation in Allegheny County” by former Allegheny County Controller Frank J. Lucchino.

Roddey became Allegheny County's first executive in 2000. Under a home-rule charter adopted by voters, the county executive role replaced the county's previous three-commissioner system.