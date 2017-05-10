Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

In rare meeting, Allegheny County executives to discuss 'voluntary municipal disincorporation'

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
Rich Fitzgerald, Dan Onorato and Jim Roddey

Updated 49 minutes ago

All three men who have served as Allegheny County executive will gather for a rare joint news conference Thursday morning to present the findings of a report about voluntary municipal disincorporation, according to a news release Wednesday from county Executive Rich Fitzgerald's office.

Former Executive Jim Roddey, a Republican, and Dan Onorato, a Democrat, will join Fitzgerald, a Democrat, to discuss the disincorporation report with former University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg, who is now chair of Pitt's Institute of Politics.

The four will talk about the report's “recommendations and future steps,” according to the announcement.

Voluntary municipal disincorporation is when residents of a municipality — often a borough or township that's in financial distress — vote to dissolve their local government and instead rely on county government to provide various government services.

Allegheny County official have studied the concept previously, including in a 1994 special report “Reclaiming Hope: Voluntary Disincorporation in Allegheny County” by former Allegheny County Controller Frank J. Lucchino.

Roddey became Allegheny County's first executive in 2000. Under a home-rule charter adopted by voters, the county executive role replaced the county's previous three-commissioner system.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.