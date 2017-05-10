Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County gets $300K Hillman grant to reduce lead contamination
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

The Allegheny County Health Department has received a $300,000 grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation to fund lead reduction efforts, the county announced Wednesday.

The grant will be used to allow the department to offer blood lead testing to children of families that do not have insurance, as well as educational materials for health providers and families, according to the release.

Those with health coverage can get lead testing at their regular pediatric appointments. County Council and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald are expected to consider legislation soon that would require lead testing for all children in the county – a measure the Board of Health earlier this month voted to recommend .

The grant will also be used to examine and possibly update the department's lead mitigation policies, purchase an additional X-ray fluorescence machine to identify lead paint and offer blood lead testing at several facilities.

“We are committed to preventing lead exposure from all sources and this grant is critical to enhancing our efforts,” Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker said in the release.

The county yesterday announced a task force , chaired by Hacker, that will examine county data on lead and consider updating any of its lead policies.

For more information, contact the department at 412-350-4046 or visit www.achd.net/housing .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

Related Content
As lead cleanup lags in Allegheny County, poisoned children at risk
Some lead-poisoned children in Allegheny County remain in contaminated homes months longer than they would if the county strictly enforced cleanup rules, a Trib analysis ...
