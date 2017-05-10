Allegheny County jury finds Etna man not guilty in double homicide case
Updated 1 hour ago
Jurors on Wednesday found an Etna man not guilty in the shooting deaths of two people in his apartment last year.
Joshua Huber was found not guilty of two counts of homicide for the April 15, 2016, deaths of Melissa Zuk, 22, and Derek Schindler, 30.
Prosecutors said Huber shot the pair after an argument over $40. A woman who visited the apartment on the night of the shootings testified in court that the group had been drinking and doing drugs .
Zuk was shot once in the chest at close range, medical examiner Dr. Karl Williams testified. Schindler, a Shaler resident, was shot once in the head and once in the chest.
Huber's defense attorney said his client shot the couple in self-defense. He said Zuk and Schindler attacked Huber in his third-floor apartment.
Jurors deliberated Monday and Tuesday and for about three hours Wednesday before returning the not-guilty verdict.