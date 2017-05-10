Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh begins distributing water pitchers to filter lead
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Captain John Hunt (middle) gives Georgetta Rue, of Hazelwood, a water filter as part of Pittsburgh's Safe Water Program at Fire Station 30 in Elliot, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Lieutenant Tim Hottenfeller fills out paper work next to them.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Pittsburgh on Wednesday began distributing water pitchers equipped with filters that are intended to reduce the amount of lead in drinking water.

The Pittsburgh Safe Water Program gives priority to expectant mothers and families with children who are younger than 6.

So far, more than 8,000 people have signed up to request the pitchers since April 24, when the city launched a website to sign up .

The city contacted everyone who indicated they have a pregnant woman or a child under 6 in the home, telling them they could come pick up filters at any city fire station starting Tuesday, said Sam Ashbaugh, Pittsburgh's chief financial officer.

The pitchers will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, Ashbaugh said. Residents who would rather not wait can download a coupon for a $10 discount on the ZeroWater pitchers.

The city received the first batch of 1,600 ZeroWater pitchers, Ashbaugh said. It's not known how many the city has distributed.

The city also plans to distribute the pitchers to child care centers next week, Ashbaugh said.

Wednesday morning, the fire station on Steuben Street in the West End ran out of pitchers and had to be replenished, Ashbaugh said.

During a 30-minute news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, one person showed up to receive a filter.

Georgetta Rue, of Hazelwood, came to the West End station with her dog because she heard the Hazlewood station ran out, she said.

Although Rue does not have a child, she will still receive a filter, said Katie O'Malley, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill Peduto.

“She'll be getting a filter, but we're encouraging them to register and respect the process,” O'Malley said.

The city, Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority and Peoples Gas are sharing the $1 million cost for the pitchers.

PWSA is the country's second largest water system exceeding a federal threshold for lead content of the water, according to an Environmental Protection Agency database.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

