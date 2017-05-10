Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

In tearful interview, 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller says she'll treat prison like a movie set

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Abby Lee Miller struggles to hold back tears after leaving U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, where she was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

When she heads to prison in the coming weeks, Abby Lee Miller will pretend she's on a movie set.

“I'm just going to pretend I'm shooting a movie, and we're on set. And I'm there for 10 months and that's the way it's going to be,” Miller said today in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America on ABC.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh sentenced Miller , the dance instructor on the reality TV show “Dance Moms,” to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud-related charges.

In her first sit-down interview after Tuesday's sentencing, Miller broke down as she spoke about the students she taught over the years at her Penn Hills dance studio.

“I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people's children stars,” she told ABC.

It hasn't been determined where Miller, who now lives in California, will serve her sentence.

“A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title,” she said.

Wherever it is, Miller said she will spend a lot of time reading and working on a new book.

“And I want to learn to speak Spanish,” she said.

At the U.S. District Courthouse on Tuesday, Miller acknowledged her wrongdoing.

“Why didn't I hold myself to the same standards I hold my dancers to?” she said, promising to never again be in criminal court. “I'm very sorry for what I've done.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.