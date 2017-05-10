In tearful interview, 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller says she'll treat prison like a movie set

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When she heads to prison in the coming weeks, Abby Lee Miller will pretend she's on a movie set.

“I'm just going to pretend I'm shooting a movie, and we're on set. And I'm there for 10 months and that's the way it's going to be,” Miller said today in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America on ABC.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh sentenced Miller , the dance instructor on the reality TV show “Dance Moms,” to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud-related charges.

In her first sit-down interview after Tuesday's sentencing, Miller broke down as she spoke about the students she taught over the years at her Penn Hills dance studio.

“I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people's children stars,” she told ABC.

It hasn't been determined where Miller, who now lives in California, will serve her sentence.

“A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title,” she said.

Wherever it is, Miller said she will spend a lot of time reading and working on a new book.

“And I want to learn to speak Spanish,” she said.

At the U.S. District Courthouse on Tuesday, Miller acknowledged her wrongdoing.

“Why didn't I hold myself to the same standards I hold my dancers to?” she said, promising to never again be in criminal court. “I'm very sorry for what I've done.”