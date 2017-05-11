Allegheny County officials push proposal to allow municipalities to disincorporate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald joined his two predecessors Thursday to introduce a report that, he said, is the first step toward passing a state law that would allow municipalities to disincorporate, if voters approve, and rely on the county for government services.

During a news conference in the Allegheny County Courthouse, Fitzgerald and former county Executives Dan Onorato and Jim Roddey said 38 states already allow municipalities to turn control over to county governments.

Allegheny County has 130 municipalities, more than any other county in Pennsylvania.

Critics say so many boroughs, townships and cities creates redundancies that waste taxpayer money, but proponents contend that local control allows voters to deal easily with elected officials and local government employees to fix potholes, change laws and allocate taxes.

“This proposal is just another tool in the toolbox, allowing municipal officials to voluntarily disincorporate, if it is in their best interest, with the area becoming part of the county,” Fitzgerald said.

The trio said they hope to see legislation introduced to the state Legislature by the end of the year.

Currently, municipalities in financial distress can seek disincorporation, but the new law, once it's introduced and if it passes, would allow any municipality in the county to disincorporate.

Under the plan, an unincorporated area “would become an entity of the county” and the county executive and county council would have the ability to “perform any function in the governing and administration of the area.”

That includes taxing powers.

Any municipal debts would continue to be the responsibility of the taxpayers of the former municipality. The county would not take on the debt, according to the proposal.

“Not only does Allegheny County have an extraordinarily large number of municipalities, but there is great disparity between them – in terms of size, population, and the economic bases upon which they rely to responsibly deliver municipal services. This option to voluntarily disincorporate gives the leaders and residents of a municipality the power to act before its financial situation is so challenged that the municipality is pulled into Act 47 oversight processes,” said former University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg, who worked on the report.

