Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County DA raises concerns about violent South Side arrest
Megan Guza | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Flats on Carson, a bar on the South Side on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Samson Horne | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. speaks at the Monroeville council chambers about surveillance cameras and other issues, March 16, 2017.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Wednesday said he will work with federal authorities to determine whether a Pittsburgh police officer violated a man's civil rights during a violent East Carson Street arrest in which the officer kicked the man in the face.

“I've got a problem with kicking someone in the head,” Zappala said.

He said authorities are still gathering information.

A video clip surfaced Sunday showing an officer kicking a man later identified as Nathan Stanley III during an arrest early Saturday outside The Flats bar on the city's South Side.

Officer Raymond Toomey responded to a call from the bar's bouncer about a man threatening to shoot people, according to the criminal complaint filed against Stanley.

Toomey said in the complaint he attempted to move Stanley along, but he then mimed shooting at the bar. When Toomey tried to arrest Stanley, he made the same motion and said, “I got something for you, too.”

“Given the previous threats by (Stanley), his aggressive demeanor towards myself and bar security, and the manner in which he reached for his waistband area with his right hand, I greatly feared that an attack was imminent at the time and I did not know what (Stanley's) capabilities were,” Toomey wrote in the complaint.

A second officer arrived, and Stanley allegedly continued to resist arrest and reach toward his waistband, Toomey wrote.

“I then delivered one knee strike and one kick to (Stanley's) facial area out of fear that (Stanley's) arms were underneath his body because he was still attempting to reach towards his waistband for a weapon,” Toomey wrote in the complaint.

The 10-second video clip appeared to show that portion of the incident.

“If the officer felt he that was in danger... yeah, then all bets are off,” Zappala said. “I don't see that in the 10-second video. I don't see his hands anywhere near his waist for instance.”

The city's Office of Municipal Investigations is investigating, as well as the Citizens Police Review Board. Pittsburgh police are also conducting an internal investigation.

Staff writer Ben Schmitt contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.