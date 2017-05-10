Allegheny County DA raises concerns about violent South Side arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Wednesday said he will work with federal authorities to determine whether a Pittsburgh police officer violated a man's civil rights during a violent East Carson Street arrest in which the officer kicked the man in the face.

“I've got a problem with kicking someone in the head,” Zappala said.

He said authorities are still gathering information.

A video clip surfaced Sunday showing an officer kicking a man later identified as Nathan Stanley III during an arrest early Saturday outside The Flats bar on the city's South Side.

Officer Raymond Toomey responded to a call from the bar's bouncer about a man threatening to shoot people, according to the criminal complaint filed against Stanley.

Toomey said in the complaint he attempted to move Stanley along, but he then mimed shooting at the bar. When Toomey tried to arrest Stanley, he made the same motion and said, “I got something for you, too.”

“Given the previous threats by (Stanley), his aggressive demeanor towards myself and bar security, and the manner in which he reached for his waistband area with his right hand, I greatly feared that an attack was imminent at the time and I did not know what (Stanley's) capabilities were,” Toomey wrote in the complaint.

A second officer arrived, and Stanley allegedly continued to resist arrest and reach toward his waistband, Toomey wrote.

“I then delivered one knee strike and one kick to (Stanley's) facial area out of fear that (Stanley's) arms were underneath his body because he was still attempting to reach towards his waistband for a weapon,” Toomey wrote in the complaint.

The 10-second video clip appeared to show that portion of the incident.

“If the officer felt he that was in danger... yeah, then all bets are off,” Zappala said. “I don't see that in the 10-second video. I don't see his hands anywhere near his waist for instance.”

The city's Office of Municipal Investigations is investigating, as well as the Citizens Police Review Board. Pittsburgh police are also conducting an internal investigation.

Staff writer Ben Schmitt contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.