Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: Man who crashed after fleeing traffic stop had children, heroin in car
Megan Guza | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 5:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A man involved a two-car crash after driving away from an attempted traffic stop Wednesday in Carrick had three children and a dozen bundles of heroin in his car, Pittsburgh police said Thursday.

Officers were patrolling Dellrose Street just before 4 p.m. when they saw a silver Hyundai turn onto Copperfield Avenue without signaling, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

When police tried to pull over the Hyundai, its driver — later identified as George Johnson-Frye Jr. — took off down Linnview Avenue before crashing into a Chevy Cruze, Schaffer said.

Police found three children in the car. They were not in car seats, Schaffer said.

The children — ages 6, 6 and 8 — were taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in stable condition, Schaffer said. Two people in the Cruze were taken to UPMC Mercy with minor injuries.

While checking on the children, officers found 12 bundles of heroin on the car's floor, as well as three cell phones, Schaffer said.

Johnson-Frye was taken to UPMC Mercy and then the Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including reckless endangerment, accidents involving injury, fleeing police, endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal mischief.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.