Police: Man who crashed after fleeing traffic stop had children, heroin in car

A man involved a two-car crash after driving away from an attempted traffic stop Wednesday in Carrick had three children and a dozen bundles of heroin in his car, Pittsburgh police said Thursday.

Officers were patrolling Dellrose Street just before 4 p.m. when they saw a silver Hyundai turn onto Copperfield Avenue without signaling, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

When police tried to pull over the Hyundai, its driver — later identified as George Johnson-Frye Jr. — took off down Linnview Avenue before crashing into a Chevy Cruze, Schaffer said.

Police found three children in the car. They were not in car seats, Schaffer said.

The children — ages 6, 6 and 8 — were taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in stable condition, Schaffer said. Two people in the Cruze were taken to UPMC Mercy with minor injuries.

While checking on the children, officers found 12 bundles of heroin on the car's floor, as well as three cell phones, Schaffer said.

Johnson-Frye was taken to UPMC Mercy and then the Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including reckless endangerment, accidents involving injury, fleeing police, endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal mischief.

