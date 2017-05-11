Alcohol use plummets among teens, but binge drinking remains problem

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Teen drinking has plummeted over the past 25 years but high school students who consume alcohol often binge drink, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percentage of teens who said they took at least one alcoholic drink per month dropped from 50.8 percent in 1991 to 32.8 percent in 2015.

But 58 percent of the students who imbibe said they binge drink — meaning they had five drinks or more in a row. About 44 percent of the binge drinkers consumed eight or more drinks in a row.

“Despite progress, current and binge drinking remain common among high school students, and many students who binge drink do so at high intensity,” the study's authors wrote in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC researchers compiled the results after reviewing data from the national Youth Risk Behavior Survey. High school students across the country participated in the survey.

Excessive drinking resulted in about 4,300 deaths annually among people under 21 from 2006 through 2011, the CDC report said.

Increased awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and laws that hold parents liable for allowing underage drinking in their homes have helped reduce drinking among teens, said Colleen Hughes, executive director of the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission.

“It's not surprising to me that the numbers are going down,” she said. “There's a lot more information out there. It's still nice to see some good news given the current opioid epidemic.”

Dr. Neil Capretto, medical director at Gateway Rehab, said he's encouraged by the statistics but cautioned that teen drinking is still a widespread problem.

The binge drinking numbers make sense, he said, because most teens who drink are trying to get drunk.

“Kids don't social drink,” said Capretto, who is also an addiction psychiatrist.

He said the opioid epidemic is bringing attention to all forms of substance abuse.

“Parents are scared, and for good reason,” Capretto said. “Pediatricians are also more in tune and screening for drug and alcohol problems. But I'd like to see the numbers get even better. This is still a significant, public health issue.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.