Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Alcohol use plummets among teens, but binge drinking remains problem
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
AP Photo | Toby Talbot

Updated 14 minutes ago

Teen drinking has plummeted over the past 25 years but high school students who consume alcohol often binge drink, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percentage of teens who said they took at least one alcoholic drink per month dropped from 50.8 percent in 1991 to 32.8 percent in 2015.

But 58 percent of the students who imbibe said they binge drink — meaning they had five drinks or more in a row. About 44 percent of the binge drinkers consumed eight or more drinks in a row.

“Despite progress, current and binge drinking remain common among high school students, and many students who binge drink do so at high intensity,” the study's authors wrote in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC researchers compiled the results after reviewing data from the national Youth Risk Behavior Survey. High school students across the country participated in the survey.

Excessive drinking resulted in about 4,300 deaths annually among people under 21 from 2006 through 2011, the CDC report said.

Increased awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and laws that hold parents liable for allowing underage drinking in their homes have helped reduce drinking among teens, said Colleen Hughes, executive director of the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission.

“It's not surprising to me that the numbers are going down,” she said. “There's a lot more information out there. It's still nice to see some good news given the current opioid epidemic.”

Dr. Neil Capretto, medical director at Gateway Rehab, said he's encouraged by the statistics but cautioned that teen drinking is still a widespread problem.

The binge drinking numbers make sense, he said, because most teens who drink are trying to get drunk.

“Kids don't social drink,” said Capretto, who is also an addiction psychiatrist.

He said the opioid epidemic is bringing attention to all forms of substance abuse.

“Parents are scared, and for good reason,” Capretto said. “Pediatricians are also more in tune and screening for drug and alcohol problems. But I'd like to see the numbers get even better. This is still a significant, public health issue.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.