Allegheny

Weekend closures planned for Liberty Bridge

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Workers repairing the Liberty Bridge Thursday Sept. 8, 2016 following fire Sept. 2

Updated 1 hour ago

Traffic headed to weekend events in Pittsburgh may have to contend with the closure of the Liberty Bridge and one side of the Liberty Tunnel.

PennDOT announced this week that the Liberty Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday while contractors reconstruct the bridge deck. The inbound side of the Liberty Tunnel will also be closed.

Traffic will be detoured via the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Several events are taking place during the closure, including Saturday morning's Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community on the North Shore, the Penguins' Stanley Cup playoff game against the Ottowa Senators Saturday evening at PPG Paints Arena and the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Sunday in Schenley Park.

