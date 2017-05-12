Pittsburgh officer recorded kicking suspect in head assigned to desk duty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police officer is off the streets while officials investigate a violent arrest he made on the South Side over the weekend.

“Officer Raymond Toomey has been assigned to the warrant office pending the outcome of investigations into (the arrest),” Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said in a statement Friday.

A video clip surfaced Sunday showing Toomey kicking a man later identified as Nathan Stanley III during an arrest early Saturday outside The Flats bar on East Carson Street.

Toomey wrote in the criminal complaint that Stanley threatened bar security and mimed shooting toward the bouncer and the bar. He said Stanley kept reaching toward his waistband and resisted arrest.

Toomey said he called for backup, and Stanley continued to lay on the ground, resisting and reaching toward his waist, Toomey wrote.

“I then delivered one knee strike and one kick to (Stanley's) facial area out of fear that (Stanley's) arms were underneath his body because he was still attempting to reach towards his waistband for a weapon,” Toomey wrote in the complaint.

The police bureau is conducting an internal investigation, and the Office of Municipal Investigations and Citizens Police Review Board are also investigating.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Thursday he will work with federal authorities on any civil rights investigation.

“I've got a problem with kicking someone in the head ,” Zappala said.

He also said: “If the officer felt he that was in danger ... yeah, then all bets are off,” Zappala said. “I don't see that in the 10-second video. I don't see his hands anywhere near his waist for instance.”