Controller urges PWSA to end partial lead line replacements in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has completed about 275 partial lead line replacements in the last 16 months, according to data Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner released Monday.

In some cases, partial lead line replacements can cause more lead to leech into the water, said Peter Grevatt, director of EPA's office of groundwater and drinking water.

During a news conference, Wagner asked PWSA to stop all partial line replacements and to instead begin full line replacements.

PWSA says it's not legally allowed to replace the full line because a portion is owned by the property owner.

Wagner is also calling for the county health department to inspect the roughly 275 homes where PWSA has already completed partial lead line replacements.

"This is particularly dangerous to the children here in Pittsburgh," Wagner said.

The location list is posted to www.leadpgh.com .

This story will be updated.