Students with hearing loss visit PNC Park for some big-league practice

Student athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing practiced like the pros at PNC Park on Friday during the 7th annual “It's Your Perfect Pitch” Baseball and Softball Clinic.

The clinic, which was founded by Kevin Giza, former president of the Allegheny Valley Baseball Club, is run in conjunction with the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and Pirates Charities to provide deaf athletes from all over Pennsylvania with instruction from professional and collegiate coaches.

The clinic is very meaningful to Curtis Pride, a former Pirates outfielder who is now head baseball coach at Gallaudet University in Washington.

Pride was born deaf and was told at age 6 that he couldn't play baseball.

“I know a lot of kids look up to me as a role model and I want to be able to share my experience. I want to show the students that regardless of their disability, they can do whatever they want if they work hard and set their mind to it,” Pride said.

The clinic split the 60 students athletes into four rotating groups, focusing on fielding, batting, pitching and base running.

They rotated among the practice drill stations with a few breaks in between.

For student James Carr, 16, of Plum, practicing at PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, offered a glimpse into what it's like to play as a pro.

“I can feel all the pressure that the pros feel but it's exciting too,” Carr said.