Wings Over Pittsburgh airshow returns to thrill onlookers
Updated 1 hour ago
Thousands of people packed the 911th Airlift Wing in Coraopolis for Wings Over Pittsburgh Saturday, after a six-year hiatus.
The event, free to the public, offered ground exhibits, including vintage and current military aircraft and thrilling aerial exhibitions by stunt pilots.
Spectators lined up to see the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker, a Fed-Ex cargo plane or to peek into the cockpit of a P-51 Mustang that was flown by the famous Tuskegee airmen. Others gathered on the grass next to the runway to see air demonstrations by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, aerobatic pilot Sean Tucker with Team Oracle, GEICO Skytypers Airshow Team or a demonstration by Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team.
For Cole Draskovich, 7, of Cranberry, the louder aircraft, the better.
“We've seen tons of cool stuff like skydivers, and planes that make big circles in the sky but I really liked the big, loud jets,” said Draskovich.