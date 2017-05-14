Kennywood Park loses power temporarily

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kennywood Park had a power outage for a short period of time Sunday afternoon.

Several rides stopped because of a 30-second power failure, according to Nick Paradise, director of public relations.

At around 2 p.m., Paradise said the power went out across the entire park for approximately 30 seconds, but everything in the park is back to running as normal.

Paradise said it appears the outage was caused by some type of issue outside the park, but he was unsure of the specific source.

All staff immediately followed emergency protocol, according to Paradise.

The process of returning to "normal operations" varied from ride-to-ride, Paradise said. Some of the rides took longer to reboot and get back to normal.

According to Paradise, all riders who were on rides at the time of the outage were safely off-loaded within 15 minutes and normal operations resumed by 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported due to the power failure.

