Fire at Pittsburgh apartment building
Updated 10 minutes ago
A seven-alarm fire at a Pittsburgh apartment building on Liberty Avenue, reported shortly after 3 a.m., caused the evacuation of residents. Allegheny County emergency services reported no injuries at the Midtown Towers at least shortly after the start of the fire.
Although Pittsburgh firefighters extinguished the blaze initially, they were still finding hot spots and were still working at the scene, according to emergency officials.
Firefighters were still evacuating residents from the smoke-filled building shortly after 4 p.m.
Elderly residents were making their way down the stairs of the 17-story building, according to the Trib's news partner, WPXI.
A firefighter was being evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to county emergency services.
A section of Liberty Avenue from Sixth to Seventh Avenue remained closed before 5 a.m., potentially causing traffic tie-ups for the rush hour.