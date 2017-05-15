Woodland Hills' troubles play into school board race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Education: 2005 Woodland Hills graduate; Bachelor's degree in liberal studies from California University of Pennsylvania; Master's in professional counseling from Carlow University

Education: Bachelor's degree from University of Pittsburgh Johnstown in communication and writing; Master's from University of Pittsburgh School of Education in administration and policy studies

Education: Graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh; Licensed real estate agent in California and Virginia

Time on the school board:Appointed in December 2011; ran for election in 2013. Currently serves as the board president.

Recent violent incidents and negative attention focused on Woodland Hills School District could disrupt the status quo of its school board.

Three candidates running in Tuesday's primary election cite altercations between school staff, a school resource officer and students along with community relations as reasons behind their campaigns.

“The general sense that I get is that the community feels disconnected from the administration,” said Paige Strasbaugh, a former teacher in what she described as two low-income school systems elsewhere who also has experience in early childhood education.

The community feels “voiceless,” said Strasbaugh, who is on the ballot in Region 2.

The district made national headlines this month after a Pittsburgh attorney released videos from Woodland Hills High School surveillance cameras that showed the arrests of two black students by a white Churchill police officer assigned to the school.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said last week that arrest tactics by a police officer assigned to the high school could have civil rights implications.

In the wake of these incidents, Strasbaugh and two write-in candidates launched campaign platforms focused on improving communication and transparency between the board, staff, parents band students and improving school climate and safety.

Akeya Kester started a write-in campaign for Region 3 after attending an April school board meeting.

“After leaving the meeting, I felt a complete disconnect between the board and the residents,” she said.

Kester thought it was necessary to help residents come to meetings and “not feel discouraged, and to really promote community involvement and parent engagement,” she said.

Kester said she would push for mandatory training in de-escalation techniques and multicultural competency, she said.

“I think it's very important that every person in administration and staff understand the demographics that we're serving, and find ways to support them without physical or verbal abuse,” Kester said.

Woodland Hills has approximately 3,800 students, according to 2015-16 Pennsylvania Department of Education enrollment reports. About 65 of students are black and 27 percent white, records show.

About 63 percent of students in the district are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the state Education Department.

Chardae Seligsohn, a write-in candidate for Region 1, thought she was satisfied with her involvement in several volunteer organizations, such as the Wilkins Primary Parent Teacher Organization, which she founded last year.

But she said that parents started reaching out to hear after the recent incidents, expressing how unhappy they were and encouraging her to run for a position on the board.

“If we have a strong, consistent presence, we could hold the administration, the teachers, the staff, accountable,” Seligsohn said.

She also wants to advocate for more staff training in working with special-needs students.

“The answer isn't just throwing them into Rankin Promise,” she said, referring to the district's alternative education school.

Seligsohn is up against Region 1 incumbent Tara Reis, who serves as school board president.

A lifelong resident of the area, Reis hopes to continue the goals she set when she first ran in 2011. Those include continuing to educate students and keep them safe.

“No one likes anything that has happened,” Reis said of recent incidents. “So much of it is tragic, and very unfortunate.”

Reis also hopes to improve communication and transparency between teachers, staff and parents.

“The more input we can get, and the more collaboration we can have with the people of Woodland Hills, the better off we're going to be,” she said.

Reis wants to get the community more involved in budget workshops and finance committee meetings.

Regarding proposed renovations to buildings throughout the district, Reis said that much of the infrastructure “has not been touched in decades,” and that improvements must be made to insure boilers or HVAC systems, for example, do not break down.

Fellow board member Mike Belmonte, who has served for four years, seeks re-election in Region 3.

“I'm running, like I did the first time, for the betterment of our district,” he said.

Among his top priorities is bringing more students currently attending charter schools back to Woodland Hills.

“When students go to a charter from the host district, certain dollar amounts follow that student,” Belmonte said, adding that this then puts financial pressure on the school district.

Improving the district means keeping up with initiatives such as the restorative justice program, as well as maintaining infrastructure, he said.

“All of what we're looking at is needed,” Belmonte said. “The building is old, and we need to make some improvements to catch up.”

Belmonte added that many renovations probably should have been done already but where not. Now the district needs “to do a big fix to get our buildings where we need to be,” he said.

Robert Tomasic, a current board member representing Region 3, will not seek reelection. His term expires this year.

Also on the ballot is Region 2 newcomer Valerie Annese, who plans to use her background in real estate and development to tackle the district's budget and reign in spending on projects that she said could land the district in debt.

“I'm very conservative on fiscal matters,” Annese said. “I've owned a small business, so I understand that impact from startup to success.”

Annese also expressed concerns about the recent “negative national news” coming out of the district.

“We need to have an administration and a faculty that has leadership qualities and knows how to implement those leadership qualities to teach our students integrity, and how to follow good leadership and not authoritative and abusive practices,” she said. “If we continue that way, we're going to make criminals, not educate people.”

