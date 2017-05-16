Some Wilkinsburg voters use emergency ballots because election judge was in jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A judge of elections at one of Wilkinsburg's precincts didn't report for duty Tuesday morning because he was in jail, said Amie Downs, an Allegheny County spokeswoman.

Voters at Wilkinsburg's 1-6 precinct used emergency ballots while sheriff's deputies went to the man's house to retrieve the voting materials and supplies and set up the machines.

It wasn't immediately clear why the election judge was in jail.

Voting in the primary election elsewhere in the county got off to a relatively smooth start with only a couple hiccups.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.

The Freedom Light Center on Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills wasn't open when election officials arrived Tuesday morning to set up, Downs said. Poll workers reached an emergency contact to come open the center.

A few poll workers did not show up at the Roosevelt Arms polling place in Downtown, Downs said. The judge of election left the polling place to call for replacements and no one could vote while the judge was gone. The judge returned about 7:30 a.m.

In all cases, people voted on emergency ballots until the polling places, machines and workers were ready, Downs said.

All the polling places were up and running later in the morning.

For information on key races around Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, visit TribLive.com's Election HQhttp://triblive.com/politics/politicalheadlines/12264819-74/election-hq-information-on