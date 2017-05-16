Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Peregrine falcon chicks on Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower get clean bill of health
Nate Smallwood | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
National Aviary Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish, left, examines one of the Peregrine Falcon chicks nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Peregrine Falcons chicks are seen nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
The mother Peregrine Falcon sits near the window with her chicks on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
The mother Peregrine Falcon sits near the window as her chicks are checked on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Pennsylvania Game Commission's Wildlife Diversity Division Chief Dan Brauning gets ready to check on Peregrine Falcons nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Pennsylvania Game Commission's Wildlife Diversity Division Chief Dan Brauning helps capture Peregrine Falcon chicks nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Pennsylvania Game Commission's Wildlife Diversity Division Chief Dan Brauning checks on Peregrine Falcon chicks nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Pennsylvania Game Commission's Wildlife Diversity Division Chief Dan Brauning checks on Peregrine Falcon chicks nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Peregrine Falcon chicks are seen nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
The Peregrine Falcon mother sits near the window as her chicks are checked on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Pennsylvania Game Commission officers help with the checking of Peregrine Falcon chicks nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
The Peregrine Falcon sits near the window as her chicks are checked on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Pennsylvania Game Commission officers help with the checking of Peregrine Falcon chicks nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
National Aviary Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Pilar Fish, left, examines one of the Peregrine Falcon chicks nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.
Pennsylvania Game Commission's Wildlife Diversity Division Chief Dan Brauning gets ready to check on Peregrine Falcons nesting on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown on May 16, 2017.

Pennsylvania Game Commission and National Aviary staff members on Tuesday checked on a nest of three peregrine falcon chicks perched, with their mother nearby, on the 37th floor of the Gulf Tower in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The chicks were taken inside so veterinarians could examine them and attach a leg band to help identify them later.

There are seven such nests in the Pittsburgh area.

All the chicks in the Gulf Tower nest were healthy, staff members said.

