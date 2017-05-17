Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Woodland Hills School Board incumbents hold on in primary

Tribune Review | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 8:57 a.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Incumbents held their spots on the ballot in the Woodland Hills school board primary election Tuesday.

In Region 1, Tara Reis, current board president, won on both the Democratic and Republican tickets with some challenge from write-in candidates.

Chardae Seligsohn declared a write-in campaign earlier this month to challenge Reis in Region 1.

Paige Strasbaugh defeated fellow newcomer Valerie Annese in Region 2 on both tickets.

Current board members Fred Kuhn, Region 2, and Robert Tomasic, Region 3, did not pursue re-election. Their terms end this year.

Incumbent Mike Belmonte ran uncontested in Region 3, where voters could select two candidates.

Write-in Candidate Akeya Kester launched her campaign in late April after attending a school board meeting with the hope of joining the race in Region 3.

The Allegheny County Board of Elections will tally write-in votes this week and will confirm next week whether the write-in candidates earned enough votes to join the general election ballot.

