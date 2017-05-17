Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh's latest ride-sharing service lets drivers bid for customers
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Joshua Freedman (right), CEO and founder of CabbyGo, and Anthony Charles, the Pittsburgh District Manager for CabbyGo.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Pittsburgh has another ride-sharing service.

CabbyGo, founded by University of Pittsburgh graduate Joshua Freedman, launched in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The service puts a competitive twists on ride-sharing. When a person requests a ride using the smartphone app, drivers bid against one another for the ride. The requester then decides which offer to take based on price, time, driver rating and type of car.

“When drivers compete, customers win,” Freedman said in a statement.

CabbyGo will have to compete with ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft and zTrip, an app-based taxi service from Yellow Cab of Pittsburgh.

Passengers can pay with credit cards through the app or with cash. Prices won't increase during busy times as they do with other services, according to CabbyGo. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

The service says it has 150 drivers signed up. Uber, which has been in Pittsburgh for more than three years, has more than 4,000 drivers, according to a company spokesman.

CabbyGo drivers keep 90 percent of the fare and get to choose their rides and set prices, according to the company.

Uber and Lyft launched in Pittsburgh in early 2014. zTrip launched in 2016.

