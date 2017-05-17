Mango officially enters Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Paul Mango, a former health care consultant, is joining the Republican primary field for governor.

In a video posted to his campaign website , Mango lays out the reasons he's running for governor.

Mango, a West Point graduate and former paratrooper with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division, plans to formally announce his bid Wednesday night at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

The Pine Township resident is making his first foray into elected politics and is running as a political outsider.

“I think the last thing Pennsylvania can afford is another politician who doesn't know what he's doing,” Mango says in his video.

He has hired veteran campaign staff, including Donald Trump's PA organizer, and has been touring the state.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is running for re-election next year.

Mango will join a Republican field that includes state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County and possibly House Speaker Mike Turzai of Marshall Township.

