Driver who caused crash that killed Oakland cyclist gets 5-10 years in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As David Witherspoon expressed his remorse for causing the 2015 crash that killed bicyclist Susan Hicks, a photo of the University of Pittsburgh professor stared up at him from the podium where he stood.

“I took the life of a good woman, and I have to deal with that for the rest of my life,” Witherspoon said Thursday at a sentencing hearing in front of Common Pleas Judge David Cashman.

“I stand here in total shame for my actions,” he said.

Cashman sentenced Witherspoon, 50, to five to 10 years in prison and three years of probation for causing the chain reaction crash that killed Hicks as she sat stopped on her bicycle at a traffic light on Forbes Avenue in Oakland.

Witherspoon, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in January, never hit the brakes when he slammed into the car behind Hicks, pinning her against the car in front of her. She died at the hospital a short time later.

Witherspoon's attorney, Heath Leff, had argued for leniency.

He said that as early as the preliminary hearing, which Witherspoon waived, Witherspoon has made clear he wanted to plead guilty and spare the Hicks family any further grief.

He said a fall from a ladder several years ago left him with fainting spells, and his long history of mental illness had never properly been addressed, Leff said.

He said Witherspoon doesn't remember being at the scene or what he was even doing on Forbes Avenue Oct. 23, 2015. Leff said Witherspoon tried to seek mental health services in the past – as late as June 2015 – but a lack of insurance always hindered those attempts.

“I want to make the point that he tried,” Leff said. “He did try in the few months preceeding to try to get his demons under control.”

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Pellegrini accused Witherspoon of attempting to displace blame. She said he faked a seizure at the scene and lied to hospital staff about his drug use.

“There was a burning blunt right there in the wheel well with synthetic marijuana in the middle,” she said.

She said Hicks's parents were too emotional to travel from their Virginia home to the sentencing, but she read a letter on their behalf.

Their only daughter “wanted to make the world a better place,” her parents wrote.

“He chose to get in the car, he chose to smoke that blunt,” Pellegrini said. “And he caused a horrible, horrible death.”

Cashman agreed.

“This death wouldn't have happened except for the fact you don't abide by the rules,” he said.

He called Witherspoon's decision to drive without a license in spite of his blackouts a prescription for death.

“And that's exactly what happened,” Cashman said. “This was a very, very tragic death – one that shouldn't have occurred, and it is one that you caused.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.