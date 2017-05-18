Most serious charges dropped against Penn Hills mom of missing twins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A judge has dismissed all but two charges against a Penn Hills woman whose twins have been missing for more than a decade, according to a court ruling.

Patricia Fowler, 48, has told police various stories as to the whereabouts of her fraternal twins. Investigators have not been able to verify their whereabouts, or if they are even alive.

No one has seen Ivon and Inisha Fowler – who would be 18 by now – for more than a decade, though authorities did not discover the twins were missing until August. Upon that discovery, Fowler was arrested on charges of obstruction in a child abuse case, concealing the whereabouts of a child, child endangerment, conspiracy and unsworn falsification.

A petition filed by public defender Aaron Sontz, who is representing Fowler, argued that prosecutors did not have the evidence to charge Fowler with concealment, obstruction, child endangerment and unsworn falsification.

Common Pleas Judge Thomas E. Flaherty on Wednesday agreed, save for the charge of unsworn falsification.

In regard to the charge of obstruction in a child abuse case, Flaherty said that there has been no report of child abuse.

“As testified to by (detectives), the police were investigating this matter as a missing person case, not a child abuse case,” Flaherty wrote in his opinion. “There has not been a report of child abuse.”

The case of the missing twins came to police attention in June when Penn Hills police helped Allegheny County Children, Youth and Families remove four children from Fowler's home.

The children were later returned to Fowler. The agency then discovered Fowler had fraternal twins who could not be accounted for. The last time family members could recall seeing the twins was at least 10 years ago, police said.

Fowler provided multiple explanations, police said, ultimately saying each was a lie: the twins were with an aunt in South Carolina; they lived with a high school friend; she sold them for $2,000 apiece.

In the midst of the August investigation, Fowler's other son, Datwon Fowler, was arrested for contacting police and pretending to be the missing Ivon Fowler.

The twins' biological father, Datwon Lyons, has been in prison for much of the past 10 years, according to police. He believed the twins were in North Carolina. He told investigators he thought Fowler had kept the children locked in their room for much of their lives.

Investigators have not been able to locate the twins in the nine months since Fowler's arrest.

Flaherty said that prosecutors had no evidence that Fowler intended to conceal the whereabouts of the children from their biological father. In addition, he said, the statute of limitations for such a charge is two years.

Flaherty wrote, in regard to the child endangerment, “essential to statute is that there was harm to a child. … As stated above, there is no evidence as to the status of the children at any point from Jan. 1, 2002, through the present. There is no evidence of record to establish that the children suffered from any sort of malady or improper care.”

He went on to chastise CYF.

“It is disheartening, to say the least, that CYF failed to conduct any follow-up as to the status of these children for approximately 10 years,” he wrote.

He said that while the welfare of the twins “was likely compromised,” there is not enough proof that Fowler meant to endanger them.

Flaherty upheld the charge of unsworn falsification. Fowler also remains charged with conspiracy. The case is set to go to a jury trial Monday.

In a separate case, she is charged with three counts each of fraud and theft by deception for allegedly claiming the twins in order to receive various welfare benefits, including food stamps and money for medical care.

The second case is set for trial July 17.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.