Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

5 things to know about jury selection for Cosby trial
Ben Schmitt | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
In this April 3, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at his Pennsylvania sexual assault trial. spoke to Sirius radio host Michael Smerconish in an interview being broadcast Tuesday. Smerconish says he agreed to air an uncut, 82-minute conversation between Cosby and his daughters in exchange for the interview.

Updated 11 minutes ago

The latest incarnation of the Bill Cosby show premieres in Pittsburgh this week, if only for a short while.

Starting Monday, a judge and attorneys from suburban Philadelphia will be in Allegheny County to select a jury to hear evidence in the sexual assault trial against Cosby.

Selected jurors will travel more than 300 miles to Montgomery County for the actual trial. The legal proceedings are the result of what is known as a change of venire — jurors from another region — instead of a complete change of venue.

Cosby's attorneys previously said their client could not receive a fair trial in Montgomery County. They had requested a jury pool from an urban center with “more diverse and opposing viewpoints.”

Twelve jurors and six alternates from Allegheny County will be chosen from a pool of about 125. The selection process in front of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven T. O'Neill will take place in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, Downtown.

Here are five things to know about the case.

The allegations

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004. The incident leading to the charges allegedly occurred in Cosby's suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 He is free on $100,000 bond and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Expect to see Cosby

Cosby, 79, who played the affable TV dad Cliff Huxtable in the 1980s, is expected to attend the proceedings. He is expected to enter the courthouse daily through the courtyard. Like everyone else, he'll go through security before attending jury selection.

What kind of questions should potential jurors expect?

Finding a juror who never heard of Cosby is going to be next-to-impossible. Instead, his lawyers will most likely focus on ways to glean potential bias and impartiality from the jury pool.

Pack a bag if you are selected

The 18 jurors and alternates will travel about 300 miles east to Montgomery County for the trial which is scheduled to begin June 5. They will be sequestered in hotel rooms for the duration of the trial. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Expect a media circus

There's enough media that court officials have divided days between news outlets as to who can cover jury selection. For example, the Tribune-Review is permitted to cover jury selection on Monday, but not Tuesday. Other anticipated media organizations include The New York Times, Reuters, Washington Post and Associated Press. Media members are being hit with a lot of directives from court officials, such as the following: “DO NOT PRESS YOUR LUCK TRYING TO USE YOUR PHONE IN THE RESTRICTED AREAS OR IT WILL BE CONFISCATED !!” Live tweeting the proceedings appears to be out of the question.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.