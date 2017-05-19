Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Zubik details Catholic church consolidation plan in Western Pa.
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, May 19, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Deacons (from left) Eric J. Dinga of Ford City, Anthony J. Klimko of Uniontown and James B. Morley of Latrobe lay before Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Lawrence E. Brandt as they are ordained priests at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg on Saturday, June 20, 2015.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
David A. Zubik, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Emily Harger | Tribune-Review
Deacons of the Diocese of Pittsburgh line up for the procession into St. Paul's Cathedral at the Ordination of Priests of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in Oakland on Saturday, June 28, 2014. Michael Richard Ackerman, Michael Patrick Conway, Kenneth William Marlovits, and Thomas George Schluep Jr. were ordinated into the Diocese of Pittsburgh Saturday morning.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Light shines through the stained glass at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Western Pennsylvania's landscape of Catholic churches is about to undergo its biggest downsizing in nearly three decades.

Starting in late 2018, parishes across the six-county Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh are set to consolidate into 49 proposed groupings, Bishop David Zubik announced Friday.

Under the plan, the diocese's most cash-strapped parishes would merge within one to two years, while other groupings could take five years to complete.

The proposed changes aim to bolster the vibrancy, effectiveness and financial strength of each parish by grouping clusters of existing parishes — many of which are struggling to make ends meet — into a single church community. Once finalized, Zubik said he will redeploy clergy, money and other resources to best meet the needs of each newly created parish.

"We put far too much of the money given for God's use into maintaining stone, mortar and boilers," Zubik said during a breakfast with reporters at St. Paul Seminary in Crafton. "We currently pay for redundant staff positions, rather than hiring the new specialists we need for ministry today."

The mergers certainly will involve closing church buildings , but Zubik said he has not yet decided which churches are likely to shutter. Rather, the proposed parish groupings include recommendations for the total number of buildings and priests each grouping should share.

Zubik said Catholics should embrace the opportunity to join with neighboring church communities to make one another stronger.

"A parish is a territory, defined by boundaries, in which many people live," Zubik said. "It is not a church building."

Among proposed groupings detailed Friday:

• In Pittsburgh's East End, St. Maria Goretti will merge with St. Raphael and Sacred Heart in Shadyside, with three priests to oversee a weekly Mass attendance of about 2,400 people. Two of the five church buildings across the parishes would close.

• In the Upper Allegheny Valley, seven churches will downsize from eight to three campuses: St. Alphonsus in Springdale, Holy Family in Creighton, St. Joseph in Natrona, Holy Martyrs in Tarentum, Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Natrona Heights; Our Lady of Victory in Harwick; and St. Pio of Pietrelcina in Blawnox.

• Three Penn Hills churches — St. Bartholomew, St. Gerard Majella and St. Susanna — will combine with two Monroeville area churches, St. Bernadette and North American Martyrs.

The number of active Catholics has declined from 914,000 in 1980 to 632,000 in 2015, diocesan figures show.

Guidelines used in developing the models included: parishes would contain between 7,000 and 60,000 members, some with multiple churches; aim for no fewer than 1,000 people at Sunday Mass, preferably between 2,000 and 4,000; and do not exceed one priest for every 2,400 persons, except for specialized needs, such as language skills.

The diocese avoided grouping parishes in either extreme financial stress or great affluence.

The restructuring proposal is the result of a five-year planning initiative dubbed "On Mission for the Church Alive!" The proposed parish groupings factor in input from more than 27,000 parishioners at 329 parish consultation meetings last fall .

Zubik said he will begin rolling out the final decisions — including assigning each parish a priest and Mass schedule — in spring 2018.

Separately, the diocese's Department for Catholic School Administration is restructuring its schools .

The Diocese of Pittsburgh, which includes Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Greene and Washington counties, serves a 3,750-square-mile area made up of 633,117 Catholics, or one-third of the zone's total population. It last embarked on a major reorganization in 1989, and shrank from 310 parishes using 333 buildings to 218 parishes using 288 buildings by 1998, diocesan figures show.

View all 49 proposed parish groupings for 2018-2023 on the diocese's website .

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

Related Content
Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese mergers to start in 2019
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh plans to merge parishes struggling with declining attendance and finances starting in 2019, the diocese said Friday. Bishop ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.