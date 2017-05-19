Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County sets vote on bill to require lead testing for children
Theresa Clift | Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
After lead problems in Flint, Mich., and at Summit Elementary School in Butler County and Colfax Elementary in Springdale, state lawmakers again are proposing legislation that would require public schools to test their drinking water for lead annually. Allegheny County is considering a proposal that would require all young children in the county to be tested for lead.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Allegheny County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on legislation that, if approved, would require all children in the county to undergo a blood test to determine the amount of lead in their systems.

The county's Board of Health voted unanimously to recommend the proposal , requiring all children to be tested at ages 1 and 2. Children designated as “high risk” would undergo annual testing from ages 1 to 6.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has said he supports the measure, which has been in the works for more than a year.

The legislation includes exceptions for parents who decline the testing for religious or moral reasons, or if the screening is detrimental to the health of the child.

It also includes no enforcement measures, said Dr. Karen Hacker, executive director of the Allegheny County Health Department.

The legislation, if approved, would take effect Jan. 1.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Allegheny County Courthouse's Gold Room.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

