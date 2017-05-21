Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Keaton, Whitman honored at Carnegie Mellon University's commencement

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Academy Award nominee and Carnegie Mellon University graduate, Michael Keaton reacts to being introduced at CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Keaton was awarded an honorary degree at the ceremony.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Academy Award nominee and Carnegie Mellon University graduate, Michael Keaton is awarded an honorary degree at CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Keaton was
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Meg Whitman, hugs Carnegie Mellon University President, Subra Suresh, at CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Whitman was awarded an honorary degree during the ceremony.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Meg Whitman, speaks to the audience at Carnegie Mellon University's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Whitman was awarded an honorary degree during the ceremony.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Dolinar, 22, of Squirrel Hill wears a mortarboard she decorated at Carnegie Mellon University's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kunal Ghosh, professor of Physics at Carnegie Mellon University hugs Helen Wang director of First-Year student life before CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences students, cheer after graduating at CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University student walk into Gesling Stadium before CMU's commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University Engineering students, Brandon Ortiz, 21, of Squirrel Hill (left) and Johnathan Roppo, 21, of Sewickley cheer during CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University student, David Butterworth of Shadyside waves to his family during CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences student, Luke Hottinger, 21, of the South Side cheers after graduating at CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences students, cheer after graduating at CMU's commencement ceremony at Gesling Stadium, Sunday, May 21, 2017.

More than 4,800 bachelor's, master's and doctoral graduates received their diplomas on Sunday morning as part of Carnegie Mellon University's 120th commencement event at the school's Gesling Stadium.

Academy Award nominee and Carnegie Mellon University graduate Michael Keaton was awarded an honorary degree at the ceremony.

Meg Whitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, was the keynote speaker and was awarded an honorary degree during the ceremony.

Other honorary degree recipients included Mahrazin R. Banaji, Vivian Davidson Hewitt, Bernard Osher and student speaker Chrystal Thomas

