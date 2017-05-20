SWAT incident in Carrick on Friday night ends peacefully

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It took intervention by a Pittsburgh Police SWAT team Friday night, but police arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for a probation violation.

Police ultimately arrested Sebastian Zachary Perella at an apartment in the 100 block of E. Agnew Road in Carrick.

They went to the house about 7:45 p.m. Friday to serve a probation violation warrant

but Perella went out the back door.

Police say they ordered him to stop, but he instead and ran back inside and hid in an apartment occupied by man and his 3-year-old daughter. The man and girl went out through a window, according to police.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a SWAT team was called in

shortly before 8 p.m.

Police ordered Perella to surrender but he allegedly refused.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police warned Perella that a police dog was about to be sent into the residence and he surrendered peacefully.

He is charged with flight to avoid apprehension and endangering the welfare of a child.

Due to the deplorable conditions of the residence, a warrant was also obtained for 34-year-old William Poullos on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.