St. Bartholomew Catholic Elementary School in Penn Hills to close

St. Bartholomew Catholic Elementary School in Penn Hills will close at the end of the school year in June, because of declining enrollment, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Saturday. Teachers and school families learned of the decision at weekend Masses.

The Diocese also announced three new school names that will encompass six elementary buildings in the North Hills.

Bishop David Zubik granted the St. Bartholomew closure request from parish administrator Father Edward Wichman. The Diocese cited high per-pupil costs, rising tuition and a projected increase in the parish subsidy for school operations as reasons for shuttering the elementary building after 63 years of service.

Diocesan spokesman the Rev. Nicholas Vaskov said about 120 students are enrolled at the school, but that number was expected to drop significantly if the school remained open.

Vaskov said a proposed annual tuition hike of about $2,000 was presented to families and “prevented a number of students from reenrolling in the school.”

“A number of families are planning to enroll in other Catholic schools,” he said, noting close to 10 others are located within five or six miles of St. Bartholomew, including schools in Verona, Monroeville and Forest Hills.

“We will be assisting families of current students in every way possible to attend another available Catholic school,” said Michael Latusek, diocesan superintendent for Catholic schools, in a news release.

The school's website lists 15 teachers and an office worker on the staff.

Vaskov said it has yet to be determined if any staff will be able to transfer to other diocesan schools.

North Hills changes

To broaden support for diocesan elementary schools in the North Hills, seven attendance areas have been grouped into three new regional elementary schools, with six of seven buildings remaining open.

Originally announced in February, the regional plan will spread financial support for the schools among 32 parishes in the North Hills area and is intended to stabilize tuition, which has been increasing, and enrollment, which has been declining, according to a news release.

On Saturday, the Diocese announced three new school names and the current school communities each will include:

• Blessed Trinity Academy — including St. Mary of the Assumption in Glenshaw, St. Bonaventure in Shaler and St. Ursula in Allison Park;

• Holy Cross Academy — including St. Teresa of Avila in Perrysville and St. Sebastian in Ross;

• Blessed Francis Seelos Academy — including St. Alexis and St. Alphonsus schools in the Wexford area. This school was named after a priest who served the community in the 1840s.

The names were chosen after consultation with area school and parish communities.

The closure of St. Ursula was announced earlier, Vaskov said.

