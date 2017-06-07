Braddock, East Deer blame high lead levels on faulty water testing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Note: Levels listed are 90th percentile results, which are calculated to determine whether 10 percent of the system's sites exceed the action level of 15 ppb.

• Wilkinsburg-Penn (serves about 125,000): 11.3 ppb from samples taken in June through September 2016. 51 samples taken; 1 exceeded the limit.

• West View (serves about 200,000): 11.6 ppb from samples taken in June through September 2016. 54 samples taken; 4 exceeded the limit.

• PWSA (serves 520,000): 18 from samples taken in July through December 2016. 159 samples taken; 24 exceeded the limit.

• Braddock (serves about 2,000): 21.7 ppb from samples taken in June through September 2016. 14 samples taken; 3 exceeded the limit.

• East Deer (serves about 2,000): 20 ppb from samples taken in June through September 2016. 10 samples taken; 2 exceeded the limit.

An Environmental Protection Agency database shows two Allegheny County water systems have higher lead levels than the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, but Braddock and East Deer officials say faulty sampling and low sampling requirements are to blame.

Braddock Water Authority and East Deer Township Water Department showed alarming lead levels of 21.7 and 20 parts per billion, respectively, in their latest reported rounds of testing — well above the EPA threshold of 15.

Because both water systems serve about 2,000 people, they are required to sample only 10 homes for lead, said Lauren Fraley, a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman.

From June through September, Braddock sampled 14 homes and East Deer sampled 10, the EPA data show. Of those, three homes in Braddock and two in East Deer had lead levels higher than 15 ppb.

With such a small sample size, it takes only a few high samples for more than 10 percent of the system's samples to exceed 15 ppb, which officially flags the system as having a lead problem, requiring public education and more frequent resampling.

Comparatively, PWSA, which serves more than 500,000 customers, submitted 159 samples in July through December. Of those, 24 were over 15 ppb — giving the system a level of 18.

In Braddock, a home that had been vacant for at least a year was accidentally sampled, causing the system's lead level to spike to nearly 22, said Tina Doose, Braddock Borough Council president.

“The property was a duplex, and the sample came from the unoccupied side of the duplex,” Doose said. “They shouldn't have taken it from the unoccupied side. Water had been sitting in those pipes.”

Braddock Mayor John Fetterman said his foundation would pay for pitchers that filter out lead for any concerned Braddock residents.

“Any amount of lead in the water is really unacceptable,” Fetterman said. “I have three young children, and I'm (as) alarmed as anybody. We have to figure it out, and in the meantime, I want to offer them pitchers.”

After learning of the high level, Braddock held a community meeting in November and is in the process of resampling, said MiMi Marko-Eberle of the Braddock Water Authority.

In East Deer, faulty lab work on a sample taken from the maintenance supervisor's home was to blame for the high lead level, said Tony Taliani, president of the township's board of commissioners.

“We felt the lab was in error or had somebody else's test,” Taliani said. “Within one week, we tested (the same house) again and it came back showing no lead whatsoever.”

The township, which still uses the same lab, has done more than 30 samples since then, and none showed any lead or very low levels, Taliani said.

“I drink that water, and I feel it's very safe,” Taliani said.

East Deer's samples submitted to the DEP in March came in below the threshold, Fraley said. The results have not yet been added to the EPA database.

East Deer buys from Tarentum, while Braddock buys water from Wilkinsburg-Penn. Tarentum has a lead level of only 2 ppb, while Wilkinsburg-Penn has 11.2 ppb, according to the EPA database.

In both Braddock and East Deer, the government-owned portions of the laterals do not contain lead, but the privately owned portions sometimes do, officials said.

Officials in both municipalities said the Allegheny County Health Department was working with them to address the lead issues. The health department referred all questions to DEP.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.