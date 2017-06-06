Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Schell Games CEO says VR has big challenges before it becomes major player
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jesse Schell, 46, of Carnegie and CEO of Schell Games, a software company in Station Square shows off the companies newest game, 'Happy Atoms,' an interactive way for children to learn chemistry, at Schell Games offices in Station Square, Tuesday, June 28, 2016. Schell Games has recently started an Indiegogo campaign to fund 'Happy Atoms.'
Jesse Schell, the CEO of Pittsburgh-based Schell Games and a professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Entertainment Technology Center, speaking last week about the future of virtual reality and augmented reality the Augmented World Expo in California.

Virtual reality and augmented reality have obstacles to overcome before they play a major role in our lives, Jesse Schell, the CEO of Pittsburgh-based Schell Games and a professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center, told an audience at the Augmented World Expo in California.

Schell, whose company is behind the VR secret agent puzzle game "I Expect You To Die" made for Oculus Rift, said he expects virtual reality to be no more than 5 to 15 percent of the video game market by 2025 and augmented reality will be a fraction of that, according to coverage of last week's conference by VentureBeat , a technology website.

View Schell's slide deck "Updates from the Future of AR and VR in 2025" here.

"I Expect You To Die" preview

Augmented reality, in which phones or glasses project images or information in real-time on the real world, won't take off until the technology stops making us look stupid, Schell said, showing slides of Google Glass.

"This was a giant, giant failure," VenutreBeat quoted Schell saying. "It was one of the biggest technical failures we've seen in the last 10 years. Nobody adopted this and they had to cut it out. It was a good product, well designed, and easy to use. There were so many great things about it. But the fact that it was socially awkward was the killer for it."

Schell Games announced Monday it was expanding its Station Square office by 40 percent . The game studio will now occupy three floors of the Bessemer Court building.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.