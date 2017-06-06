Schell Games CEO says VR has big challenges before it becomes major player

Virtual reality and augmented reality have obstacles to overcome before they play a major role in our lives, Jesse Schell, the CEO of Pittsburgh-based Schell Games and a professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center, told an audience at the Augmented World Expo in California.

Schell, whose company is behind the VR secret agent puzzle game "I Expect You To Die" made for Oculus Rift, said he expects virtual reality to be no more than 5 to 15 percent of the video game market by 2025 and augmented reality will be a fraction of that, according to coverage of last week's conference by VentureBeat , a technology website.

View Schell's slide deck "Updates from the Future of AR and VR in 2025" here.

"I Expect You To Die" preview

Augmented reality, in which phones or glasses project images or information in real-time on the real world, won't take off until the technology stops making us look stupid, Schell said, showing slides of Google Glass.

"This was a giant, giant failure," VenutreBeat quoted Schell saying. "It was one of the biggest technical failures we've seen in the last 10 years. Nobody adopted this and they had to cut it out. It was a good product, well designed, and easy to use. There were so many great things about it. But the fact that it was socially awkward was the killer for it."

Schell Games announced Monday it was expanding its Station Square office by 40 percent . The game studio will now occupy three floors of the Bessemer Court building.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.