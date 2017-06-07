List of National Merit Scholars from Allegheny County released
The latest round of National Merit Scholarship winners were announced Wednesday.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
More than 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered this year's National Merit Scholarship competition when they took the 2015 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
Sponsored colleges and universities include 103 private and 79 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.
Allegheny County winners include:
Hampton High School
• Emily McCutchan; meteorology, University of Oklahoma.
• Cameron Schepner; chemical engineering, Vanderbilt University.
South Fayette High School
• Grace Eckroate; academia, University of Southern California.
• Yuchen Liu; undecided, Northwestern University.
Canon-McMillan High School
• Andrew Balog; chemical engineering, Texas A&M University.
Moon Area High School
• Sean Kennedy; physics, Michigan State University.
• Kyle Buzza; mechanical engineering, Purdue University.
Thomas Jefferson High School
• Mark Schalles; aerospace engineering, West Virginia University.
Fox Chapel Area High School
• David Han; environmental policy, Kenyon College.
North Allegheny High School
• Mark Hartigan; aerospace engineering, Purdue University.
• Chance Yasukichi Kaneshiro; mechanical engineering, University of Texas at Dallas.
• Anushka Shah; biology, Penn State University.
• Isabelle Ramey; dance, Butler University.
Mt. Lebanon High School
• Maxwell Huber; law, Northeastern University.
• Harrison Ulery; education, Indiana University.
Plum High School
• Nicholas Klonowski; physics, University of Pittsburgh.
Central Catholic High School
• Andrew Klabnik; journalism, American University.
An additional group of scholars will be announced in July.