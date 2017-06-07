As diploma furor grows, Duquesne nursing students demand changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne University nursing students have launched an online petition to protest a standardized test that prevented two dozen aspiring nurses from graduating.

As of Wednesday evening, the petition had about 365 signatures.

“We do not feel that the Duquesne University School of Nursing should be able to decide if we are competent and knowledgeable enough to practice nursing based on the results of a single standardized test,” the petition stated. “Our goal is to completely revoke the use of the HESI examinations being used as a condition to progression and graduation.”

The Tribune-Review first reported that the students did not receive diplomas at Duquesne's graduation ceremonies in May because their scores did not meet a school-imposed minimum on a national preparatory test. The Health Education Systems Incorporated exam, or HESI, is used by other schools in a similar way to prepare students for licensing exams.

If a nursing student doesn't hit a mandated score on the HESI test, Duquesne will not allow them to receive diplomas or take the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX, a board exam for the licensing of nurses.

Comments on the petition include this one from a nursing student:

“I'm going to be a sophomore nursing student at Duquesne this fall and I really hope they make some changes regarding the HESI and many other things.”

Another person wrote:

“HESI should not be used against nursing students as unfair benchmarks are only present to benefit Duquesne University! Plus this exam was never intended to be used as a barrier to graduation.”

Duquense has maintained that the test is an accurate predictor for passing the NCLEX. In addition, the administration is allowing students to take remedial courses and the HESI test for free. Free student housing also is available for those who need it. There are two dates scheduled for the HESI test this summer.

In a May 31 letter to those students affected, Nursing School Dean Mary Ellen Glasgow said Duquesne is helping to try to preserve potential jobs.

“I have also been in communication with System Chief Nurse Executives at Allegheny Health Network and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center System (UPMC) both of them told me that they are willing to hold open many Duquesne students' summer-start graduate nursing positions for a reasonable period,” she wrote. “If you have not done so, please contact your Unit Director and Human Resources/Talent Management Representative concerning your delayed start date.”

Duquesne spokeswoman Bridget Fare said “the university has not been made aware of a student losing a position. If there is a situation, the student should contact the School of Nursing.”

Initially, Duquesne required a HESI score of 925. This prevented 34 of 156 students from graduating. Last week, administrators agreed to lower the required score to 900. This allowed nine more students to graduate. One student won an appeal to immediately retake the test and passed.

“Additionally, it is evident they desire an increased NCLEX pass rate in order to increase its ranking among nursing schools and attract more potential students into their program,” students wrote on the petition. “The Duquesne University School of Nursing is therefore using these HESI examinations to enhance their NCLEX pass rates by eliminating students from the test pool during their final one or two semesters of the program.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.