Marshals arrest two Pittsburgh men wanted in separate homicide cases
Megan Guza | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 12:33 p.m.

U.S. Marshals arrested a Perry South man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting last week that sent an SUV crashing along a North Side road.

Melvin Russaw, 35, is charged with homicide for the June 2 killing of 48-year-old Dedric Ellis of Turtle Creek, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday after a white SUV flipped over on McClure Avenue, investigators said. They found Ellis inside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ellis was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital 30 minutes later.

Russaw was arrested without incident by city detectives and members of the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

The task force also arrested 33-year-old Julious Stackhouse, who was wanted for the August 2016 killing of Domanek Cabbagestalk in Crafton Heights.

Stackhouse had been wanted since November. A co-defendant, Dymond Locke, turned herself in to police in January.

Police found Cabbagestalk lying on a Steuben Street front porch suffering from gunshot wounds Aug. 31. He died several days later.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

