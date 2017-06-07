Police seek McKees Rocks man accused of assaulting woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are looking for a McKees Rocks man wanted for his role in the alleged abduction and assault of a woman who was walking along a Stowe road Sunday night.

Edward Darnel Ponton, 32, is charged with rape, sexual assault indecent assault, simple assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

He frequents Stowe and Pittsburgh's North Side, according to police.

The 40-year-old woman told police she was forced into a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. and driven to a home on Pleasant Ridge Road, according to Allegheny County police Lt. Richard Mullen.

She was held there for nearly two days and sexually and physically assaulted, according to police.

The woman said she escaped about 8 a.m. Tuesday and ran to a neighbor who was leaving for work, Mullen said. Police and paramedics responded, and the woman was taken to Ohio Valley Hospital.

Police arrested Marnell Watts, 37, of McKees Rocks earlier this week. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

Police described Ponton as a black man about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 200 pounds. He drives an older model gold Buick LeSabre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county police at 412-473-3000.

