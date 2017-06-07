Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police seek McKees Rocks man accused of assaulting woman
Megan Guza | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Edward Darnel Ponton, 32, of McKees Rocks, is wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of a woman in Stowe.
Tribune-Review
Marnell Watts, 37, of McKees Rocks, is charged with assault and false imprisonment in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of a woman in Stowe.

Updated 6 hours ago

Police are looking for a McKees Rocks man wanted for his role in the alleged abduction and assault of a woman who was walking along a Stowe road Sunday night.

Edward Darnel Ponton, 32, is charged with rape, sexual assault indecent assault, simple assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

He frequents Stowe and Pittsburgh's North Side, according to police.

The 40-year-old woman told police she was forced into a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. and driven to a home on Pleasant Ridge Road, according to Allegheny County police Lt. Richard Mullen.

She was held there for nearly two days and sexually and physically assaulted, according to police.

The woman said she escaped about 8 a.m. Tuesday and ran to a neighbor who was leaving for work, Mullen said. Police and paramedics responded, and the woman was taken to Ohio Valley Hospital.

Police arrested Marnell Watts, 37, of McKees Rocks earlier this week. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

Police described Ponton as a black man about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 200 pounds. He drives an older model gold Buick LeSabre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county police at 412-473-3000.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.