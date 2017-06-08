Neighbors say there's no room for artist's 'Skyspace' gift to Mattress Factory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than a dozen Mexican War Street residents on Thursday told zoning officials they don't want to live next to a 37-foot-tall art installation worth an estimated $1 million that acclaimed artist James Turrell has given to the Mattress Factory on the North Side.

Turrell's “Skyspace” piece in Pittsburgh is envisioned as a permanent, circular installation that would sit atop a concrete deck and allow visitors to gaze into the sky against a changing color palette.

Museum Co-Director Michael Olijnyk said Skyspace's ceiling would feature an opening to the sky and 23 heated seats beneath an overhang.

“You're sitting there looking at the sky,” he said. “What happens is the seats have like high backs and there is lighting behind the seats. That lighting will slowly change color as you're looking at the sky. It almost looks like the sky is changing color.”

Some residents complained during a hearing before the Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment that “Skyspace” would bring additional traffic congestion, noise and nighttime light pollution to the dense residential neighborhood along Jacksonia and Sampsonia streets.

“I am the closest neighbor and I am totally opposed,” said Le Saunders, 60. “I go out my back door and I see all the activity. Art's fine, but I think the community and people are finer.”

Some residents praised the Mattress Factory and Turrell, but voiced concerns that the exhibit would be a disruptive force in the neighborhood.

Not everyone in the crowd opposed the installation.

“This project is an enormous coup for the city,” said Jessica Beck, curator of the Andy Warhol Museum in the North Side. “It's also a gift that the artist is making to the neighborhood.”

The Mattress Factory, a contemporary art museum that's celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is seeking a variance to build a concrete deck for Skyscape over an existing parking lot with 14 spaces next to the museum along Jacksonia Street.

Turrell has created 86 “Skyspace” works in 29 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia in private and public spaces. Twelve are open to the public. Pittsburgh's would be the 13th, Olijnyk said.

He said the museum is aware of traffic congestion in the Mexican War Streets neighborhood and is working to find other parking options for visitors. Special events such as weddings create noise, but they must end no later than 11 p.m., he said.

“We do follow all the rules,” Olijnyk said. “Everything stops at 11 o'clock, and we deal with the sound.”

The zoning board is expected to make a decision on the variance in about two months.

Olijnyk said the museum would find another location in Pittsburgh if the variance is denied.

“(Turrell) is not going to call anyone else in the city and give them a million-dollar gift,” he said. “It's too fabulous of a thing not to have here for future generations.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.