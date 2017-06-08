Cosby trial halted so jurors could watch Penguins game
The Bill Cosby jurors must have Penguins fever.
Judge Steven O'Neill on Thursday halted Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges so that jurors — all from Allegheny County — could get back to their hotels to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, according to The Washington Post.
Judge O'Neill shut down Bill Cosby trial early so Pittsburgh-chosen jury could be at hotel for puck drop in @penguins game #Penguins— Manuel Roig-Franzia (@RoigFranzia) June 9, 2017
In all, 12 jurors and six alternates traveled 300 miles from the Pittsburgh region to Montgomery County. During the jury selection process, O'Neill made several references to the Pens.
Clearly Judge O'Neill is fast becoming one of the most popular men in Pittsburgh https://t.co/cpA8tzHPQ5— Manuel Roig-Franzia (@RoigFranzia) June 9, 2017
Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University women's basketball team manager in 2004.
The jurors, presumably Penguins fans, are staying in hotel rooms for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last about two weeks.