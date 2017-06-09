Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Iceland to Pittsburgh flights to launch Friday, with officials on board
Theresa Clift | Friday, June 9, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
When WOW Air flights between Iceland and Pittsburgh launch Friday, nine county, airport and tourism officials will be on board.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis, VisitPittsburgh CEO Craig Davis, as well as employees from the airport, VisitPittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Technology Council are flying to Reykjavik, Iceland, next week.

They'll head to Iceland on various days but they'll all to return on the inaugural WOW Air flight to Pittsburgh on Friday, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The group's goal in the trip is to promote Pittsburgh and build relationships, Cassotis told the Trib on Friday.

“We want to make sure we have the right relationships with the tourism folks,” Cassotis said. “Right now, the relationship is with the airline. We want to make sure ... we are promoting Pittsburgh in Iceland as a destination.”

Last November, Cassotis signed an agreement to give $800,000 in state Department of Community and Economic Development grant money to WOW Air as an incentive for the Iceland-based airline to launch round-trip service, Kerlik said.

According to the incentive agreement, the airline will provide at least four round-trip flights between Pittsburgh and Iceland per week through June 2019.

If the airline decides to end service before the agreement ends, it would not receive the full subsidy, Cassotis said.

“If this isn't commercially viable, they don't have to do the whole time,” Cassotis said. “The reason they picked us is not just the subsidy. ... It's not enough to make it worth it. So (the purpose of the trip) really is to promote the flights ... and to make sure people are on them.”

The airport will pay $8,159 for Fitzgerald, Cassotis and the other two airport employees to take the trip, Kerlik said. VisitPittsburgh and the Tech Council are covering the travel costs for their employees.

About 20 European journalists will travel to Pittsburgh on the flight Friday as well, Kerlik said.

Another new international flight — to Frankfurt, Germany, on Condor Airlines — is scheduled to launch June 23.

Cassotis and other airport officials will again be on board, Kerlik said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift

